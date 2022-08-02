This is how much Richmond will pay per firearm during gun buyback program

If you're willing to part ways with your assault rifle, the city of Richmond will give you $250 for a gift card to buy shoes, groceries or anything else.

In an effort to stem the rising tide of gun violence, the city has organized a new gun buyback program to reduce the number of firearms in the community and prevent gun violence.

On Tuesday, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced that the program's first event will take place Aug. 20 at Liberation Church in South Richmond.

"As you all know, nearly every city in our nation is experiencing a rise in gun violence. And Richmond is no exception," Stoney said at a City Hall press conference where he discussed the upcoming event and other crime prevention efforts.

"Now there are many factors behind this. But one thing that cannot be denied is that we have too many guns in the hands of too many individuals who should not possess those guns."

At the request of the mayor earlier this year, the Richmond City Council in June passed legislation allocating about $80,000 for the program. The city is partnering with the California-based Robby Poblete Foundation for the initiative.

Stoney said Tuesday that the funds will be used to give out gift cards valued at $25 to $250 for Walmart, Amazon, Foot Locker and Kroger. The price depends on the type of firearm and whether it's operable.

The mayor first announced his plans for the gun safety measure in his annual State of the City address in February, just two months after closing out 2021 with 90 homicides in the city — the most in 17 years.

While the City Council unanimously approved the ordinance for it, a few council members, including Ellen Robertson and Reva Trammel, have publicly questioned whether it will be effective at preventing gun violence.

A few studies have found that gun buyback programs do little to reduce violent crime.

In May 2021, for example, the Massachusetts-based National Bureau of Economic Research found "no evidence" that gun buyback programs reduce crimes or suicides involving firearms after evaluating national crime reporting data.

Will Pelfrey, a professor at the VCU L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs with an expertise on policing, said gun buyback programs are "a noble effort," but concurred that they have a limited impact.

Both the mayor and Pelfrey said the upcoming Richmond event could yield a few hundred guns, possibly up to 1,000.

That would still leave thousands — possibly "hundreds of thousands" — on the street, Pelfrey said, citing national estimates that show there are more guns than people in the U.S.

He added that criminals with guns are also unlikely to surrender their firearms, especially at an event where police will be present to take the weapons.

Nonetheless, Pelfrey said elected local government officials are utilizing the programs because there are few other options for them, particularly after recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings that have made it harder to regulate guns.

"Now the upside of this is that there's really no downside to a gun buyback program. It doesn't cost much and it takes guns of the street, which is a good thing," he said.

"It's not likely to get many guns. It's not likely to have much of an impact on crime. But even a marginal impact on crime or suicide makes these kinds of programs worth it."

Stoney acknowledged that the local event could have only a small impact, but said the program is part of a broader effort to reduce violent crime, citing recent police operations targeting gun crime suspects and investments in after school programs and youth development organizations.

Gun violence "is an epidemic all across this nation," Stoney said. "This is not the panacea, but it's just one strategy to remove firearms from the streets."