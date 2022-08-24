Thousands of dollars in merchandise stolen in Short Pump shoplifting cases, police say

Henrico police are asking for the public's help identifying people they say are tied to two cases of grand larceny in Short Pump. Several thousand dollars in merchandise was stolen, police said.

Security cameras at 6:37 p.m. on Thursday captured two women entering a business in the 11800 block of West Broad Street, then going into a fitting room with multiple items of clothing, police said. They left the store about 40 minutes later carrying the items in stolen backpacks, police said.

On Sunday, two women also were seen entering the store at 4:10 p.m.

"The women selected several items, placing them in a shopping cart. However, roughly 30 minutes later, both suspects walked out of the business with the merchandise without paying," police said in a statement.

The same woman appears to be in the Tuesday and Sunday incidents, police said.