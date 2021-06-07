Three people charged in connection with April homicide in Church Hill

Three people have been charged in connection with a shooting that left one man dead in Church Hill in April, authorities say.

Richmond police have charged Ezekiel Marshall, 33, of Richmond; Crystal Plovish, 29, of Louisa County; and Maurice Morris, 38, also of Louisa, with conspiracy to commit robbery, attempted robbery and murder. Marshall also faces a gun charge.

Around 1:10 p.m. on April 11, officers were called to the 500 block of North 30th Street for a report of a person down. Officers arrived and found Albert Harvey Jr., a male in his 30s, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced at the scene, police said.

