 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three people charged in connection with April homicide in Church Hill
0 Comments
top story

Three people charged in connection with April homicide in Church Hill

  • 0
handcuffs
THINKSTOCK

Three people have been charged in connection with a shooting that left one man dead in Church Hill in April, authorities say.

Richmond police have charged Ezekiel Marshall, 33, of Richmond; Crystal Plovish, 29, of Louisa County; and Maurice Morris, 38, also of Louisa, with conspiracy to commit robbery, attempted robbery and murder. Marshall also faces a gun charge.

Around 1:10 p.m. on April 11, officers were called to the 500 block of North 30th Street for a report of a person down. Officers arrived and found Albert Harvey Jr., a male in his 30s, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cambodia's landmine-sniffing 'hero rat' is retiring

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News