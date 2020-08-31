Three Richmond men charged in Chesterfield home invasion that left resident dead

Three Richmond men have been charged with burglary and gun charges in connection with a January home invasion in Chesterfield County that left an occupant of the residence dead.

With assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, Chesterfield police arrested Dayomic J. Smith, 41, of the 2200 block of Troy Court; Kanavis C. Davis, 26, of the 2500 block of Dana Street; and Joshua M. Cousins, 55, of the 1000 block of Elm Shadow Drive, charging each with burglary with intent to commit abduction with a deadly weapon and felony use of a firearm.

They have not been charged with murder, but police said they are suspects in the slaying of David W. Crostic, 51, who was fatally shot Jan. 15 during a robbery inside his residence in the 14900 block of Rowlett Road.

Police said two men forced entry into Crostic's home and demanded money about 1:30 p.m. Upon receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspects shot Crostic, who later died at a local hospital.

"At this juncture, we felt comfortable with the charges that we were able to place, to be able to get these individuals [in custody] to see if we could potentially get any of them to cooperate with us," said Chesterfield police Lt. Brad Conner. "We're hopeful in the future that we'll be able to place murder charges on somebody."