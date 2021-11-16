Three teens charged in quadruple shooting that left two children dead Friday night in Richmond

Authorities have arrested three teenagers in connection with Friday night's quadruple shooting that left two children dead and two men wounded in Richmond's East End.
Calling the investigation his department's top priority, Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith identified the suspects as 18-year-old Clintoine Baker and two 17-year-old males, who were not named because they are minors.
"These individuals have been charged in connection with the two homicides and multiple charges of attempted murder," Smith said at a news conference Tuesday at RPD headquarters.
Smith declined to specify which charges are faced by each of the suspects, but he said the following charges have been placed as part of the overall investigation: murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, aggravated malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a minor, shooting into an occupied vehicle, shooting from a moving vehicle, and attempted murder.
The chief declined to assign a motive to the shootings outside the OMG Convenience Store on Nine Mile Road, but said it did not currently appear to have been a gang-related attack.
When asked whether the police are looking for more suspects, Smith said, "The investigation is ongoing and we will go wherever this investigation leads us."
He also declined to say which of the four people who were shot on Friday, if any, were intended targets.
The gunfire that erupted about 7:30 p.m. Friday fatally wounded 9-year-old Abdul Bani-Ahmad, who was with his father and younger brother outside the family-owned convenience store, and 14-year-old Rahquan “Ompa” Logan, who was described by a spokesman for the family on Monday as a well-respected young man who loved sports.
When asked what he believes can be done to reach teenagers and young men before they commit such violent acts, Smith said, "We implore the community to come out. We are doing what we can as a police department.
"We are also heading up some other opportunities to actually move kids away from this violence and give them something else to do, but we can't do it ourselves. This is a community effort to actually give our kids something to do."
Smith added: "The majority of the cases that we are seeing right now, that is the constant, continuous thing that we see: These crimes are being committed by our youth and it's affecting our youth. So we may not be able to get hold of the pattern, but we know which groups that we need to address."
"It's time to shake of the COVID malaise and actually get back and start engaging our kids," he said.
Smith also asked anyone with information about the case to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.