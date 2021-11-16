Three teens charged in quadruple shooting that left two children dead Friday night in Richmond

The gunfire that erupted about 7:30 p.m. Friday fatally wounded 9-year-old Abdul Bani-Ahmad, who was with his father and younger brother outside the family-owned convenience store, and 14-year-old Rahquan “Ompa” Logan, who was described by a spokesman for the family on Monday as a well-respected young man who loved sports.

When asked what he believes can be done to reach teenagers and young men before they commit such violent acts, Smith said, "We implore the community to come out. We are doing what we can as a police department.

"We are also heading up some other opportunities to actually move kids away from this violence and give them something else to do, but we can't do it ourselves. This is a community effort to actually give our kids something to do."

Smith added: "The majority of the cases that we are seeing right now, that is the constant, continuous thing that we see: These crimes are being committed by our youth and it's affecting our youth. So we may not be able to get hold of the pattern, but we know which groups that we need to address."

"It's time to shake of the COVID malaise and actually get back and start engaging our kids," he said.

Smith also asked anyone with information about the case to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.