Tidewater man killed after he was shot by Henrico County officer following car crash

A Tidewater man who was killed Saturday after he was shot by a Henrico County police officer following a car crash on Interstate 64 has been identified.

Tony Elliott Singleton, 53, was driving along I-64, east of Interstate 295 in Henrico's East End, when around 6:30 p.m., the car he was driving crashed and flipped several times, according to police, who received multiple emergency calls about the crash.

An officer responded, and during an encounter with Singleton, shot him. Police did not say where the gunshot struck Singleton.

Singleton, along with a passenger from his vehicle, was taken to the hospital. Singleton died, police said, though it was unclear whether his fatal injuries were from the shooting or the crash.

The state medical examiner's office will be determining the cause of death, Henrico police Lt. Matt Pecka said in response to a reporter's questions.

The passenger received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries resulting from the crash, police said.

In the three days since the shooting, the police division has offered very few details of the incident including the reason for the crash; the identity of the officer who shot Singleton; whether Singleton had a weapon; or what threat he posed the officer.