Tips sought in shooting on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield

Virginia State Police are seeking help with a shooting that took place on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County.

About 8:10 p.m. Thursday, state police responded to I-95 at the 60 mile marker, just south of state Route 10, to investigate a shooting.

Police said the driver of a 2014 Chevrolet pickup truck reported that he was driving in the center lane when someone shot at his vehicle from a dark-colored sedan, with dark-tinted windows, in the left lane.

The driver of the Chevrolet truck was able to safely pull over to the right shoulder. None of the three people inside the truck suffered gunshot wounds.

State police discovered damage consistent with gunfire in the Chevrolet, finding a bullet hole.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at (804) 609-5656 or send an email to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.