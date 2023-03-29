Henrico County police on Wednesday named a suspect in a shooting that wounded three people in what's described as a domestic-related incident on Tuesday night.
Warrants for three counts each of malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony have been obtained against Tiye Adam Washington II, 26.
Police said Washington should be considered armed and dangerous.
Police responded to a 911 call at 7:26 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 5400 block of Mason Manor Drive.
Two women and one juvenile male were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police did not say how Washington knows the victims.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 501-5000.
