Henrico County police on Wednesday named a suspect in a shooting that wounded three people in what's described as a domestic-related incident on Tuesday night.

Warrants for three counts each of malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony have been obtained against Tiye Adam Washington II, 26.

Police said Washington should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police responded to a 911 call at 7:26 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 5400 block of Mason Manor Drive.

Two women and one juvenile male were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police did not say how Washington knows the victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 501-5000.