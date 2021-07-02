Traffic advisories, road closures expected for Fourth of July celebrations in Richmond, Chesterfield

Expect traffic and road closures on Sunday around Independence Day celebrations in Richmond and Chesterfield County.

In the city, police said will close several roads to traffic and parking from noon until 11 p.m. Sunday in and around Byrd Park, where the city's fireworks will take place.

Closures include: Arthur Ashe Boulevard south of Idlewood Avenue; Idlewood between Arthur Ashe Boulevard and South Robinson Street; Blanton Avenue between Grant and Garrett Streets; Park Drive and Pump House Drive.

Other roads could close around 8 p.m., as needed, according to Richmond police.

Boulevard Bridge will close to traffic around 8:20 p.m.

In Chesterfield, police expect heavy traffic near the fairgrounds where the county's fireworks display will take place. The gates open at 5 p.m., but backups are expected as early as 4:30 p.m. and through 11 p.m.

Those attending the event much enter the fairgrounds from Krause Road.

Those not attending, should avoid Route 10 between Whitepine Road and Chesterfield Meadows Drive, between 4:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.