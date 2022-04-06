'Trey had a glow about him': Loved ones, colleagues and many others celebrate life of Henrico officer Trey Sutton

The brother of Henrico police officer Trey Sutton said that Wednesday was a day to celebrate his brother's life, not mourn his passing.

“No one wants to be here,” Jarrod Sutton told the crowd that nearly filled a 1,500-capacity church in Midlothian for his brother's funeral service. “Let’s just celebrate his day rather than mourn. That’s what Trey would have wanted.”

Trey Marshall Sutton, of Chesterfield County, was one of four people injured on March 30 in a three-vehicle accident along U.S. 301 near the intersection of Chamberlayne Avenue and Wilkinson Road. He died from his injuries early the next day. He was 24.

Two months earlier, he had graduated from Henrico County's 74th Basic Police Academy. Jared Sutton asked the 10 officers who graduated with his brother to think of him as they patrol and carry on in his memory.

"He could see the life ahead of him," said Academy coordinator Andrew Lehatto, who read from a letter written by Sutton's parents, Duane and Carol Sutton. "He could now put his hands on what he saw as his dream life."

Zoe Pierson was a big part of that dream, the family said. The couple was to be married in June.

During Wednesday's service at Victory Tabernacle Church on Genito Road, Pierson said it had taken some convincing on Sutton's part to get her to date him.

"But somewhere along the way, I fell in love," she said.

"We were living in a fairy tale,” Pierson continued, shaking with emotion. “But last Wednesday, I started living in a nightmare — one I still believe that I will eventually wake from.”

Pierson said she mourns the life they were planning together, but not the love they shared. They secretly planned on having two children — a girl, first, then a boy, Pierson said — despite telling others they didn't want kids.

"We fantasized about this future," she said. "But we never planned one that didn't include you."

Sutton's untimely death also left unrealized a career in law enforcement, which many who spoke, including Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas, predicted would have been honorable and commendable.

"He was all in," his parents said of Sutton's commitment to his career in the letter read by Lehatto.

Officer Matt Cayne, one of Sutton's best friends, said Sutton encouraged the entire cadre through the grueling weeks at the training academy through his commitment, competitiveness and leadership.

"He had an amazing beautiful idea what this job was," Cayne said Wednesday. "He didn't do his job ever to be called a hero. But in the end, that's why he's my hero."

Cayne said his car broke down during the academy, so Sutton gave him rides nearly every day.

"Moving forward, I like to feel now that he's riding with me everywhere I go," Cayne continued. "In my passenger seat, and in my heart."

Sutton was completing field training when the collision occurred. His partner and training officer Greg Petrohovich, as well as the man they were transporting, were seriously injured in the crash. Both remain in critical condition, according to the police department. No charges have been filed.

Petrohovich is married with an 18-month-old and a second child on the way. He and his twin brother, Drew, played football and baseball at Benedictine College Preparatory. Their senior year, in 2010, Benedictine won a state championship in baseball. Greg went on to Randolph-Macon College, where he played quarterback and wide receiver.

An online fundraiser is raising money to help pay for Petrohovich's medical bills: https://www.gofundme.com/f/henrico-police-fto-greg-petrohvich-fund?qid=47e04186661f053a9ff7de179fdb8193

The Henrico Police Foundation is also accepting donations, 100% of which will be distributed to Sutton and Petrohovich's families. To donate, visit https://www.henricopolicefoundation.org/; call (804) 347-0881; email info@henricopolicefoundation.org; or mail the Henrico Police Foundation at P.O. Box 3165, Glen Allen, VA 23058.

Henrico Police Chief Col. Eric English said Wednesday he didn't know Sutton as well as he would have liked, but that "Trey had a glow about him."

"He had a purpose," English said, adding that this badge number, 559, would be retired. "We will carry on your dream."

He was laid to rest later Wednesday at Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens in Hopewell, Va. Hundreds of police officers and first responders from all over the state and East Coast attended the services.

Reporter Eric Kolenich contributed to this story.