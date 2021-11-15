Trial begins for Henrico man charged in 2019 rape, murder of VCU administrator killed in Stratford Hills home

Suzanne Fairman had planned to spend Mother’s Day weekend in 2019 with her mother.

But the 53-year-old Virginia Commonwealth University administrator never made it to Florida, where friends and family were waiting.

Instead, she was found dead on May 9, 2019, in a bathtub in her Stratford Hills home in South Richmond.

Known as Suzie by friends, family and coworkers, many of them filled a Richmond Circuit courtroom Monday, hoping to find out what happened to her more than 2½ years later after she was raped and murdered.

But defense attorney Ali Amirshahi told a jury of six men and eight women to “keep an open mind” as they heard the evidence over what is expected to be a three-day trial.

“There is no question that she was murdered,” said Amirshahi, who represents Thomas Edward Clark, of Henrico, who is facing charges of murder, rape and abduction with intent to defile. “The question is whether Thomas Clark did it.”

In their opening statements, prosecutors said Clark, 61, had been part of a landscaping crew who had stained Fairman’s back deck. The work had been sloppy, so she had them come back and redo it.