Trial begins for Short Pump Middle School teacher accused of rape

A Short Pump Middle School teacher accused of rape and taking indecent liberties with a minor is standing trial Tuesday.

Dean Lakey, 60, of Henrico County taught physical education at Short Pump Middle School. He has been on unpaid administrative leave since April 2021, according to school officials.

Henrico police said they opened an investigation into an incident from the 2016-17 school year based on a tip from Child Protective Services in April 2021.

He faces one count of rape, two counts of forcible sodomy, and three counts of indecent liberties with a minor as a custodian.

Lakey was taken into custody without incident in Currituck County, N.C., on Thursday, police said. He had been teaching virtually at the time of his arrest.

Prosecutors dropped three charges before the trial began on Tuesday and amended the rape charge to object sexual battery. Lakey now faces two charges: object sexual battery and taking indecent liberties with a minor.

He pleaded not guilty.

A jury of 13 people has been selected.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Kelly Cotting said the victim was 14 and did not tell anyone about the alleged assault until four years later.