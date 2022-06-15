Trial starts in Richmond murder, abduction case

A trial is underway for a Richmond man accused of killing a boy’s father and abducting the child last year.

Kevin Degraffenreid, 43, faces a gun charge as well as the murder and abduction charges that stem from an incident that unfolded on Feb. 26, 2021.

Richmond police were called to a convenience store in the 3000 block of Hull Street, where bystander reported an unescorted child. Officers recovered the child, who had been reported missing about two hours earlier, and returned the child to the family, police said.

The investigation led detectives to the 2200 block of Chateau Drive, where officers found Anthony Tobey Jr., the child’s father, dead in his apartment. He had been gunshot, police said.

Jury selection began Wednesday morning and the trial is expected to take two days.