Trooper dragged by SUV that sped off during I-295 traffic stop: SUV

A Virginia State Police trooper was dragged 3 miles by a vehicle along Interstate 295 in Henrico County after a motorist sped off during a traffic stop Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The trooper pulled the 2021 Mazda CX-30 sport-utility vehicle over at about 4:08 p.m. Friday near the 37 mile marker on southbound I-295, state police said in a statement. The motorist was driving 97 mph in a 70-mph zone, police said.

The trooper was on the passenger side of the SUV when the driver sped off, causing the door to close.

“Caught in the door, the trooper was dragged approximately 3 miles as the SUV reached speeds of up to 115 mph as it continued south on I-295,” police said in a statement.

The SUV hit two tractor-trailers and crashed near the Creighton Road exit, where the driver fled on foot, the statement said.

The driver, a 38-year-old man, was arrested near Cold Harbor Road at about 6 p.m. following a search of the area, according to police.

A handgun was recovered from inside the SUV, police said.