Trooper rescues baby after mother leads police on high-speed pursuit that ends in fiery crash in Powhatan

A Virginia State Police trooper rescued an infant inside a burning SUV that crashed late Sunday on U.S. 60 in Powhatan County after the child's mother led police on a pursuit that reached speeds of 100 mph before going airborne, authorities said.

The woman and the 5-month-old child survived the 11:41 p.m. crash at U.S. 60 [Anderson Highway] near Oakbridge Drive. Both are being treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries at VCU Medical Center.

State police have obtained warrants charging the woman, identified as Caddie Alexandra Hicks, 25, with felony DUI driving [fourth offense in 10 years], felony child neglect, felony eluding police, reckless driving and driving on a suspended license that was revoked for a previous DUI, said Powhatan Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Robert Cerullo.

State police provided this account of the incident: a 2012 Nissan SUV was traveling eastbound on U.S. 60 near County Line Road when a trooper's radar clocked the vehicle traveling 77 mph in 55 mph zone.

Trooper Kyle DeHart activated his emergency lights and siren and the SUV came to a stop in the left lane at a traffic light at U.S. 60 and Old Hundred Road. As the trooper was preparing to exit his cruiser and approach the SUV, the light turned green and the SUV driver made an immediate U-turn and sped away at a high rate of speed, heading west on U.S. 60, police said.

The trooper initiated a pursuit as the SUV sped west at speeds reaching more than 100 mph. The SUV attempted to turn left into the crossover at Oakbridge Drive, but instead continued into the median and became airborne, police said.

The vehicle struck several trees, overturned and came to rest on its passenger side. The car's engine bay caught fire on impact, police said.

DeHart immediately ran to the vehicle and heard a baby crying. He crawled through the shattered, backseat window on the driver's side and into the SUV to reach the infant, who was still secured in a child safety seat, police said.

The trooper safely removed the infant and handed him out the window to a Powhatan County Sheriff's Deputy, who had responded to the scene. The trooper remained inside the SUV to attend to the female driver, who was still in the driver's seat, and helped on-scene medics safely extract her from the vehicle. A state police sergeant and a Powhatan deputy extinguished the SUV fire.

The incident remains under investigation.