Truck driver charged in fatal Prince George crash

Criminal charges have been filed in a Prince George County crash that killed a county woman on Thursday morning.
Marius Laslo, 33, of Lawrenceville, Ga., was charged with involuntary manslaughter, police said Friday.
Police said Laslo was driving a tractor-trailer that was traveling eastbound on Wells Station Road. A Toyota Camry northbound on West Quaker Road collided with the truck, police said.
Kristina Bouzidoune, 37, who was in the Camry, was pronounced dead at the scene. A child who was in a car seat was taken to Southside Regional Medical Center for evaluation.
Laslo was being held at Riverside Regional Jail.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at (804) 733-2773.