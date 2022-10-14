Truck driver charged in fatal Prince George crash

Criminal charges have been filed in a Prince George County crash that killed a county woman on Thursday morning.

Marius Laslo, 33, of Lawrenceville, Ga., was charged with involuntary manslaughter, police said Friday.

Police said Laslo was driving a tractor-trailer that was traveling eastbound on Wells Station Road. A Toyota Camry northbound on West Quaker Road collided with the truck, police said.

Kristina Bouzidoune, 37, who was in the Camry, was pronounced dead at the scene. A child who was in a car seat was taken to Southside Regional Medical Center for evaluation.

Laslo was being held at Riverside Regional Jail.