Truck driver found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in connection with 2018 death of Hanover firefighter

Lester Labarge was found guilty Wednesday of involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving in connection with the Oct. 11, 2018, death of Hanover County firefighter Lt. Brad Clark.

Clark’s fire truck, stopped at the scene of a prior accident, was struck from behind by a tractor trailer driven by Labarge. Three others fire fighters were also injured.

Labarge is set to be sentenced on Jan. 13 by circuit court judge Patricia Kelly. Labarge, of California, Md., faces a total of 11 years behind bars.

(This is a breaking news story and will be updated)