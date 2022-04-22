 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
breaking top story

Truck driver issued court summons after crashing into a Chesterfield County school bus

Bus crash

Chesterfield authorities said the county school bus pictured above collided with a vehicle before breaking through a guardrail and plunging down a ravine Thursday off westbound Hull Street Road near Pocoshock Boulevard in Chesterfield.

 Mark Bowes

Chesterfield police announced Friday that a summons was issued for the driver of a 1997 Ford F150, which struck a Chesterfield County school bus sending five students and two adults to the hospital.

Chesterfield fire crews responded to the two-vehicle crash at 3:53 p.m. Thursday, near the westbound lanes of Hull Street Road near Pocoshock Boulevard.

The pickup driver was traveling west on Hull Street Road when the vehicle veered off the road, over-corrected and struck the school bus. The bus veered to the side of the road and crashed and overturned in a ravine, Chesterfield police Lt. John Payne said in a news release.

On Friday, Chesterfield police announced that a summons was issued for the driver — Larry G. Talley Jr., 55, of Chesterfield — for reckless driving and having an expired inspection.

Police urged anyone with information to call them at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660. Information can also be provided through the P3 Tips app.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. The students and adults suffered non-threatening injuries. There conditions were unknown Friday morning.

