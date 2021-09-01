Trucker who authorities say disregarded highway signs on I-95 is convicted in boy's death

Traffic on northbound I-95 approaching Exit 51 in Petersburg at 10:50 a.m. was backed up due to earlier crashes. It had been raining and the roadway was still wet, and traffic was described as slowing and coming to a complete stop, according to Lindsey's summary of facts.

Everette told a state trooper that he was driving his tractor-trailer from Murfreesboro, N.C., to Louisa County to deliver a load of crane mats.

According to his statement to the trooper, Everette said he was in the right lane, traveling 55-60, when he saw traffic "all up to a stop." Everette said he then "started to try to stop and it was like, I didn't have any brakes but I was sliding and tried not to hit anyone directly" and moved his rig into the center lane before running into multiple vehicles.

"One witness described [Everette's rig] as a bowling ball going down the lane and just knocking cars over," Lindsey said.

Motorists at the scene told authorities that they could see the brake lights of stopped cars from about a quarter-mile back. Another witness, who was riding a motorcycle but is employed as a truck driver, estimated that Everette didn't apply his brakes until he was about "30 yards" from the stopped vehicles.