 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

TSA: Loaded gun found in Richmond airport carry-on bag

  • 0
The 9mm handgun was loaded with five bullets, including one in the chamber, authorities said.

An image released Thursday by the TSA shows a firearm that officials said was found in a carry-on bag at Richmond International Airport. 

 PROVIDED BY TSA

In this community service episode of 8@4 we're taking our eight segments and highlighting people, orgs and businesses across the Richmond region having an impact on those facing hardship. Presented by Massey Cancer Center from the Virginia Wayside Furniture studio.

The Transportation Security Administration on Thursday said a Chesterfield County man had a loaded gun in his bag at Richmond International Airport. 

TSA officers stopped the man when the carry-on bag set off an alarm in the security checkpoint X-ray unit, the department said. 

The 9mm handgun was loaded with five bullets, including one in the chamber, authorities said.

Airport police confiscated the weapon and cited the man on weapons violations, the TSA said. 