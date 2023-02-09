Please place seat backs and tray tables in their full upright position — and if you're bringing your firearm to the airport, please learn the rules.

Federal authorities said the number of gun owners bringing firearms to Richmond International Airport — and then being detained — has been increasing for years.

Sometimes the weapon is just improperly stored. But sometimes the passenger has forgotten that they have a gun with them — until reaching a security checkpoint.

In 2016, only 10 were weapons confiscated at RIC, but since 2020, it has been climbing into the 20s. A record number 24 firearms were detected at security checkpoints at RIC last year, breaking the previous high of 22 set in 2020.

Last year, 6,542 firearms were caught at 262 of 430 airports security checkpoints nationwide.

In the first six weeks of this year, security has caught two firearms at RIC.

One was as recent as Thursday — as if to emphasize the point — just before a press conference by Robin "Chuck" Burke, TSA's federal security director for the Richmond airport, who asked the public to learn the proper procedures about transporting firearms.

Burke said passengers need to comply with safety standards that TSA has had in place for two decades.

"We're trying to get the public to cooperate and stop carrying guns on flights, period," said Burke.

Burke said that although passengers are permitted to travel with a firearm if stored properly through checked baggage, travelers seem to be unaware of the penalties and risks involved with carrying a weapon to the airport.

"The most common excuse we hear is that someone forgot they had their gun with them," said Burke. "That's no excuse. If you own a firearm, you need to know where it is at all times. It's part of being a responsible gun owner."

When a person brings a gun through a checkpoint in RIC, police are notified and take possession of the firearm and determine whether the gun owner should be arrested.

Gunowners are then detained by TSA security inspectors.

In addition to potential criminal charges, TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty for travelers who bring weapons through a checkpoint. The penalty ranges from a minimum $1,300 to a maximum of $15,000.

Passengers are permitted to travel with a firearm through checked baggage if they store their guns properly, locked, sealed and unloaded in a hard-sided case.

TSA Public Affairs Officer Lisa Farbstein demonstrated how to properly store a firearm, saying, "It's going to be a lot cheaper to pay a checked bag fee than it is a civil penalty."

Burke added that RIC’s security officers have done an exceptional job when it comes to detecting weapons at checkpoints, whether the gun in concealed in an ankle holster or a knife is hidden in carry-on luggage.

"My advice is to not make the mistake of bringing your gun to the checkpoint in the first place," said Burke.

"We're happy to help transport your firearm. All we ask is that you pack it safely and property for your flight."

If you're unsure whether an item should be packed in a carry-on bag or checked bag, download the myTSA app, which has the “What can I bring?” feature that allows you to type in the item to find out if it can fly.

Burke said you can can also ask security officials question on Twitter or Facebook Messenger at @AskTSA. A full list of items that are prohibited on flights can be found on TSA's website at TSA.gov.

