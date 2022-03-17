Tuckahoe residents evacuate or shelter in place after search of home finds possible explosives, Henrico police say

Henrico County residents in a Tuckahoe neighborhood were told Thursday afternoon to evacuate or shelter in place after police searched a home in the area when they found what could be explosives.

Just after 12:30 p.m. Thursday, authorities from Henrico police and fire, the Richmond Field Office of the FBI, and Explosive Ordnance Disposal, or EOD, responded to the home in the 7200 block of West Durwood Crescent, near The Village shopping center off Patterson Avenue, Henrico police posted on Twitter.

“Robots are working to collect EOD-related devices from the property,” police said on Twitter. “Crews have yet to enter the residence as they work [to] evaluate the collected items.”

Fewer than 30 homes immediately around the home were evacuated Thursday, according to Henrico police spokesman Lt. Matt Pecka.

At 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Pecka said they were suspending operations for the evening, and police were asking people to continue to stay away from the area. Officers are contacting those evacuated to coordinate a safe return to their homes Friday morning to collect any items they might need while operations continue.

Several roads around the home were closed: Ridge Top Road at Patterson Avenue, Horsepen Road at Patterson Avenue, Durwood Crescent at Horsepen Road, and Ridge Top Road at Devon Road. They will remain closed into Friday as officials work to make the scene safe, police said.

Henrico police said they were executing a search warrant on the home around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

“Items encountered within the home prompted officers to exit and secure the area,” police said in a statement posted to Twitter.

The incident stems from another call police officers responded to the day before in Glen Allen. Around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 9600 block of Southmill Drive for an alleged domestic assault.

Police said they arrested Sydney Crowe, 21, on outstanding warrants for possession of drugs and contempt of court. Michael O. Hardy, 52, was later charged with strangulation and assault, police said in a statement posted to Twitter.

Both adults have ties to the Durwood Crescent address, police said.