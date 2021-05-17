 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two arrested in April slaying of Petersburg man
0 comments

Two arrested in April slaying of Petersburg man

  • 0

Colonial Heights police have charged two men in connection with the April 29, early-morning slaying of Gerard D. Richardson, 31, of Petersburg, in the 400 block of East Roslyn Road.

Tyjuan Decourtland Epps was charged with murder, conspiracy, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Brandon Isaiah Brown was charged with conspiracy, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, shooting into an occupied vehicle and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The two are being held at Riverside Regional Jail with no bond. Colonial Heights police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Adam Brandeberry at (804) 524-9327. To remain anonymous, contact Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

+1 
Tyjuan Decourtland Epps

Epps

 Colonial Heights Police Department
+1 
Brandon Isaiah Brown

Brown

 Colonial Heights Police Department
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Supreme Court to weigh rollback of abortion rights

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News