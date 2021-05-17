Two arrested in April slaying of Petersburg man

Colonial Heights police have charged two men in connection with the April 29, early-morning slaying of Gerard D. Richardson, 31, of Petersburg, in the 400 block of East Roslyn Road.
Tyjuan Decourtland Epps was charged with murder, conspiracy, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Brandon Isaiah Brown was charged with conspiracy, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, shooting into an occupied vehicle and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
The two are being held at Riverside Regional Jail with no bond. Colonial Heights police are continuing to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Adam Brandeberry at (804) 524-9327. To remain anonymous, contact Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.