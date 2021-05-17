Two arrested in April slaying of Petersburg man

Colonial Heights police have charged two men in connection with the April 29, early-morning slaying of Gerard D. Richardson, 31, of Petersburg, in the 400 block of East Roslyn Road.

Tyjuan Decourtland Epps was charged with murder, conspiracy, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Brandon Isaiah Brown was charged with conspiracy, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, shooting into an occupied vehicle and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The two are being held at Riverside Regional Jail with no bond. Colonial Heights police are continuing to investigate.