Two arrested outside Richmond's GWARbar after police claim online flyer threatened violence. Witnesses say police were unprovoked

"As a business owner I have struggled to stay neutral as the world goes insane around me. It is not GWARbar's place to choose a side in the heated discourse that is ripping at the very fabric of our society, but last night I was reluctantly thrust onto the frontline of these struggles," he said. "My staff was understandably freaked out, so I came in and took over for my manager and sent everyone else home. I made the decision to keep the bar open partly because I did not believe that we were in danger, but also because if I was wrong, an open establishment with happy patrons is a much less inviting target for vandals than a shuttered building with threatening signs."

Police vehicles circled the block, as people began to gather outside, Derks said in the post.

"They appeared calm and peaceful to me," he continued.

Derks told the small group that they had permission to be on the property and to come tell him if they were accused of trespassing.

"I simply didn't want to see this become one of those situations that we've all been seeing too often where people are arrested for seemingly no reason," he said. "I foolishly thought that I could act as an intermediary and be the voice of reason between the police and protesters."