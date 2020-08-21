Two arrested outside Richmond's GWARbar after police claim online flyer threatened violence. Witnesses say police were unprovoked

Richmond police arrested two people Thursday night outside a bar in Richmond's Jackson Ward neighborhood.
In a statement Friday afternoon, police said the arrests came after a confrontation with officers, but witnesses on the scene say the arrests were unprovoked.
Around 10 p.m. Thursday, police said they were monitoring the area around GWARbar, 217 W. Clay Street, after a flyer circulated on social media calling for protesters to meet at in the business' parking lot. Police said the flyer promoted an event "with the potential for violence and vandalism," and "was shared by a group believed to be linked to recent riots," though police didn't identified which group.
The owner of GWARbar, Michael Derks, posted a lengthy recap of the incident to Facebook on Friday saying that the "mysterious flyer" did not appear to be connected with the Black Lives Matter movement that has been at the forefront of the civil unrest that began more than 80 days ago in Richmond.
"They feared that it was some other group trying to co-op the movement to stir up mayhem," Derks' post said, adding that the bar starting getting phone calls that afternoon. "Some of them warned that protesters planned to vandalize the bar."
Derks said "that didn't ring true" as the business had built strong ties to the community since it opened five years ago. Councilwoman Kim Gray, who lives nearby and represents the area, encouraged Derks to close and put up no trespassing signs, which he declined to do, he said.
"As a business owner I have struggled to stay neutral as the world goes insane around me. It is not GWARbar's place to choose a side in the heated discourse that is ripping at the very fabric of our society, but last night I was reluctantly thrust onto the frontline of these struggles," he said. "My staff was understandably freaked out, so I came in and took over for my manager and sent everyone else home. I made the decision to keep the bar open partly because I did not believe that we were in danger, but also because if I was wrong, an open establishment with happy patrons is a much less inviting target for vandals than a shuttered building with threatening signs."
Police vehicles circled the block, as people began to gather outside, Derks said in the post.
"They appeared calm and peaceful to me," he continued.
Derks told the small group that they had permission to be on the property and to come tell him if they were accused of trespassing.
"I simply didn't want to see this become one of those situations that we've all been seeing too often where people are arrested for seemingly no reason," he said. "I foolishly thought that I could act as an intermediary and be the voice of reason between the police and protesters."
Police advanced on the small group. Jimmie Lee Jarvis, who documented the interaction on Twitter including photos and videos from the scene, said the group numbered about 15 to 20 people. Later, after counting, and some dispersal, he said 11 remained.
Police asked for identification, which the first person approached refused to produce, both Jarvis and Derks said.
"They were thrown to the ground and arrested," Derks said. "I asked to speak to the officer in charge, as owner of the property I wanted to be told what their reasoning was for coming on the property and arresting people."
Derks said he was told they were obstructing justice, but never spoke to a supervisor.
Jarvis tweeted that the officers formed a line preventing those in the parking lot from leaving.
"Cops just rushed the private property again and snatched a girl filming for no reason," he posted along with a video. "An officer then ran directly up to me, and violently shoved me on my back. A girl behind me was completely knocked to the ground beneath me. Both of us hit the pavement hard."
Virginia State Police and more Richmond officers arrived. Jarvis estimated more than 60 officers lined the block outside the bar, some wearing riot gear.
"After several hours and several more arrests the police withdrew and things calmed down again," Derks said.
Police didn't provide any details of the confrontation they said led to the arrests.
Knisya Johnsonn was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, a felony, and obstruction of justice, a misdemeanor.
Alice Minium was charged with felony conspiracy to incite a riot.
