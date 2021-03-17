Two brothers enter pleas in 2019 New Year's Day brick assault in Fan District

Two brothers have been convicted of two misdemeanor charges related to an attack with bricks in Richmond’s Fan District.

In the early hours of Jan. 1, 2019, Wagdy Zekri was leaving a New Year’s Eve party in the 1800 block of Floyd Avenue when he got into an argument with a neighbor, according to a summary of the evidence provided by assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Reannen Bosworth.

“That argument became physical,” Bosworth wrote in an email. Another neighbor intervened, and Wagdy Zekri left the area.

Twenty minutes later, he returned “with his brother, Wael Zekri, two carloads of people, and a backseat full of bricks,” the prosecutor said.

The group surrounded the neighbor who had intervened in the initial fight, and physically assaulted him. Cellphone videos showed the brothers running onto the porch of the man’s home and busting windows with the bricks, Bosworth said.

As sirens signaled police’s imminent arrival, the brothers turned to flee. The neighbor who had been encircled saw Wagdy Zekri throw a brick that hit a third neighbor in the head.

Wagdy Zekri, 22, and Wael Zekri, 23, separately entered pleas of no contest last week.