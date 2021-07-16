Two cases from eviction protest at Richmond courthouse to be tried jointly, over attorneys' opposition

But Al-Qadaffi says he didn’t, either.

“When the video is shown to a jury, I expect they will see that I didn’t commit any crime,” he said.

At an earlier proceeding in lower court, one of the deputies who was injured during the encounter testified that she did not see who kicked her.

At that trial, the pair were each found guilty of the misdemeanors, convictions that they appealed to Circuit Court. Originally, Schunn had been sentenced to just 10 days in jail, with an additional 30 days suspended. Al-Qadaffi was given 60 days, with an additional 120 days suspended. No one else was charged in the protest.

Al-Qadaffi, a well-known housing rights organizer who works with the Legal Aid Justice Center, was demonstrating as part of a protest against the resumption of evictions in the city. He said he hadn’t known Schunn beforehand, nor why she was there.

Schunn couldn’t be reached for comment. She was earlier acquitted of an unlawful assembly charge from a separate protest on Aug. 16. Her sister Inga Schunn was convicted in the August incident.