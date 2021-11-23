Two charged in $6.5 million wire fraud case involving Chesterfield business and at least two churches

Two men are facing federal charges in an alleged a scam that took advance fees for non-existent loans defrauding a Chesterfield County business, at least two churches and others out of nearly $6.5 million.

According to an indictment unsealed Monday, Ksyntoilious Miller, 58, of Woodbridge and Carl Anthony McNeill, 57, of Pennsylvania, are facing charges of with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy to launder money. Court records show Miller appeared in U.S. District Court on Nov. 19 and was released pending his next court appearance. No information was available on McNeill's status.

A 13-page indictment says McNeill was the CEO of a financial advisory firm, C&D Corporate Services, that sold insurance and had a subsidiary, Creative Capital Partners, that brokered commercial loans and mortgages. Miller was the president and managing partner of the subsidiary.

The businesses claimed they could obtain loans for businesses or individuals who could not obtain loans from banks or other conventional sources. Miller and McNeill said they could provide loans if the clients paid down payments of 10-14% of the amount sought, alleged the grand jury.