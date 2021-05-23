Two children injured in shooting at Petersburg apartments

Two children were shot and wounded early Sunday in Petersburg, according to police.
At 12:38 a.m., Petersburg police tweeted the shooting took place at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Pecan Street.
Police did not provide further information and did not respond to a message requesting information from a supervisor or public affairs specialist.
Anyone with information should call Petersburg police at (804) 861-1212. You can also submit anonymous tips by going to www.p3tips.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones.
— From staff reports
Patrick Wilson
