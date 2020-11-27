Two dead after six-vehicle crash in Richmond at intersection of Brookland Park and Chamberlayne

Richmond are investigating a six-vehicle crash in North Side on Thanksgiving evening that left two people dead.

Police said early Friday that a pickup truck was traveling west on Brookland Park Boulevard about 7:55 p.m. when its driver ran a red light and entered the intersection with Chamberlayne Avenue. The truck struck two vehicles traveling south on Chamberlayne, including an SUV.

All three of the vehicles then crashed into three vehicles that were stopped in the eastbound lanes of Brookland Park Boulevard.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police said a man and a woman were in the SUV. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The man driving the pickup, who was the truck's only occupant, was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Charges were pending early Friday.

The occupants of the other vehicles, all adults, suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call crash team investigator D. Olson at (804) 646-1664 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

You can also submit tips by going to www.p3tips.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.