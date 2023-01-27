Two dead in double shooting near Gilpin Court

Richmond police are investigating the deaths of two men in shootings near Gilpin Court on Friday afternoon.
Officers responded to the 1300 block of St. Paul Street at approximately 3:10 p.m. after hearing gunfire in the area.
According to police, they located one adult male with a gunshot wound, and he was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.
A second adult male arrived at the hospital also suffering from a gunshot wound. He likewise succumbed to his injury.
Detectives have determined both shootings were related.
The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at (804) 646-3927 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, speaks in the Pocahontas Building on Thursday during a news conference on abortion. Lucas brought a trash can, adorned with abortion rights stickers, that she said is where the voted-down abortion bills belong.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND, TIMES-DISPATCH
Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, who chairs the Education and Health Committee, alluded to Senate Democrats as the “brick wall” against legislation to restrict or ban abortions.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND, TIMES-DISPATCH
Sen. Barbara Favola, D-Arlington, speaks during a press conference on abortion in the Pocahontas Building in Richmond, Va. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, speaks during a press conference on abortion in the Pocahontas Building in Richmond, Va. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Jamie Lockhart, executive director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia, speaks during a press conference on abortion in the Pocahontas Building in Richmond, Va. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Del. Chris Runion, R-Rockingham, introduces members of Arc of Virginia to the House of Delegates during a session in the State Capitol in Richmond, Va. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Del. Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, confers with Del. David Bulova, D-Fairfax, during a session of the House of Delegates in the State Capitol in Richmond, Va. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Del. Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, confers with Del. Rip Sullivan, D-Fairfax, during a session of the House of Delegates in the State Capitol in Richmond, Va. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Del. Wendy Gooditis, D-Clarke, confers with Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, during a session of the House of Delegates in the State Capitol in Richmond, Va. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Del. Robert Bloxom, Jr., R-Accomack, talks to Del. Rip Sullivan, D-Fairfax, during a session of the House of Delegates in the State Capitol in Richmond, Va. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
House Speaker Todd C. Gilbert, R-Woodstock, listens to a delegate speak during a floor session in the State Capitol in Richmond, Va. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Del. Michelle Maldonado, D-Prince William, addresses the House of Delegates in the State Capitol in Richmond, Va. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Sen. Tommy Norment, R-James City, addresses the Senate in the State Capitol in Richmond, Va. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
(L-R) Sen. Lionell Spruill Sr., D-Chesapeake, confers with Sen. Tommy Norment, R-James City, as the Senate is in session in the State Capitol in Richmond, Va. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
(L-R) Senate Majority Leader Richard Saslaw, D-Fairfax, confers with Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, as the Senate is in session in the State Capitol in Richmond, Va. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
(L-R) Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, and Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, react to the vote tally on Senate Bill 1467 during a floor session in the State Capitol in Richmond, Va. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Petersen is patron of the bill.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, addresses the Senate during a floor session in the State Capitol in Richmond, Va. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, addresses the Senate during a floor session in the State Capitol in Richmond, Va. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
The Capitol Square tunnel is under construction in Richmond, Va. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH