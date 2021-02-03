Two efforts for police accountability have failed; one in the courts and one in the legislature

But Snukals cited the sovereign immunity that protects State and Capitol Police as she dismissed the claims against those agencies. Sovereign immunity, which differs from qualified immunity, protects the state or its agencies from being sued.

Harris told the legislators about the night on June 22, when her organization led an overnight "teach-in" at City Hall. Six hours into the demonstration, which was attended by about 100 people, police declared the event an unlawful assembly and deployed less-than-lethal munitions to disperse the crowd. Twelve were arrested.

"That night is still on replay in my head," Harris said during the subcommittee hearing Friday. "Words can't explain the feeling of trauma we experienced that night. Yet when we took our case to court, the court failed to hold police accountable. We were denied justice ... At the very least, we should be able to have our day in court."

In a statement about the lawsuit's dismissal, the ACLU called the police actions "an unnecessary move that heightened tensions" and an "unprovoked use of force" in which several people were injured.

Richmond police said protesters threw rocks and other things at them and that an officer was injured when struck with a hickory stick.