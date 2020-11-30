Two guns seized at RIC over Thanksgiving holiday, setting new annual record of 20

Two loaded firearms were found in travelers’ carry-on belongings at Richmond International Airport over the extended Thanksgiving holiday period, bringing to 20 the number of guns confiscated at RIC this year despite a dramatic drop in passenger traffic.
The 20 guns detected at the airport’s security checkpoint surpasses the old record of 18, set in 2017. That occurred despite a 60.5% plunge in passenger traffic at RIC through October because of the coronavirus pandemic, compared with the same period in 2019.
“This past weekend was a little bit heavier than it is normally, which is surprising with the COVID restrictions and the pandemic,” said Chuck Burke, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration director for RIC. “But we’re above [previous annual firearm detection] numbers, which is really kind of disappointing.”
Most travelers caught with guns have told TSA and Richmond airport police officers that they simply forgot about their weapons.
Inattention was the reason cited by an off-duty Richmond police officer who authorities said was caught with a gun the day before Thanksgiving as he prepared to board a flight to upstate New York.
“It was my understanding that he forgot” the gun was in his carry-on baggage, Burke said.
Airport police issued a summons to Levi Manns IV, a Richmond police officer since 2017, on a misdemeanor charge of carrying a weapon inside an airport terminal, and confiscated his 9 mm semiautomatic pistol with six rounds.
Efforts to reach Manns through his social media accounts were not successful. A Richmond police spokesperson confirmed Manns’ employment.
In the second case over the holiday, the traveler — who had booked a flight home to Pompano Beach, Fla. — didn’t forget about his gun. In fact, he told authorities he knew his .380-caliber semiautomatic pistol — loaded with nine rounds but secured with a lock — was with him when he entered the security checkpoint.
He said it originally was his intention to place his gun in a checked bag, but claimed he did not know where to find the Spirit Airlines check-in counter.
“Instead, he said he planned to carry his gun to the gate in hopes he might be able to check his gun upon boarding his flight,” TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said in a release.
But that was a major blunder.
Burke said “under no circumstances” should any traveler attempt to bring a gun through a security checkpoint.
“This was the 20th firearm detected this year at Richmond International Airport,” he said. “Claiming that you are not aware of the location of airline ticket counters is not an excuse. Every airport employee would have informed him of the location.”
Burke noted that the TSA frequently publishes guidelines on how to transport a firearm in checked baggage only. “Attempting to go through a screening checkpoint or an airline gate with a firearm has been against the law for decades. He now faces a stiff federal financial civil penalty.”
David Lloyd Bentley of Pompano Beach was cited for carrying a weapon inside an airport terminal. He was required to forfeit his gun.
Just over two weeks ago, a Dinwiddie County man was detained at RIC with a loaded 9 mm pistol as he prepared to board a flight with his new bride for a flight to Hawaii, where the couple had arranged to spend their honeymoon.
After his gun was detected as it passed through the security checkpoint X-ray machine, Keith Abbey immediately told officers that he simply forgot about the weapon, authorities said.
Manns, Bentley and Abbey now must have their cases adjudicated in Henrico County General District Court. In addition to any criminal penalties that may be assessed if convicted, the men also face substantial federal civil fines.
A typical first offense fine for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100 and can go as high as $13,669, depending on the circumstances.
The TSA believes the type of travelers booking flights during the pandemic may partially explain why the number of firearms detected hasn’t fallen with the reduction of flights.
Far fewer business travelers have booked flights during the pandemic, and as frequent flyers, those passengers are well-acquainted with federal aviation rules and protocols, TSA officials said.
In the place of business travelers, more infrequent or first-time flyers have been booking flights, often on low-cost airlines, and those passengers are not as familiar with the rules, including the prohibition of carrying unsecured firearms on flights, officials said.
(804) 649-6450