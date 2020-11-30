Two guns seized at RIC over Thanksgiving holiday, setting new annual record of 20

Efforts to reach Manns through his social media accounts were not successful. A Richmond police spokesperson confirmed Manns’ employment.

In the second case over the holiday, the traveler — who had booked a flight home to Pompano Beach, Fla. — didn’t forget about his gun. In fact, he told authorities he knew his .380-caliber semiautomatic pistol — loaded with nine rounds but secured with a lock — was with him when he entered the security checkpoint.

He said it originally was his intention to place his gun in a checked bag, but claimed he did not know where to find the Spirit Airlines check-in counter.

“Instead, he said he planned to carry his gun to the gate in hopes he might be able to check his gun upon boarding his flight,” TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said in a release.

But that was a major blunder.

Burke said “under no circumstances” should any traveler attempt to bring a gun through a security checkpoint.

“This was the 20th firearm detected this year at Richmond International Airport,” he said. “Claiming that you are not aware of the location of airline ticket counters is not an excuse. Every airport employee would have informed him of the location.”