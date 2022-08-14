Two hit, one dead in Richmond shooting Saturday night

A man is dead after a shooting in the 900 block of St. Paul Street in Richmond on Saturday.

The Richmond Police Department has not released the identity of the victim, but it said officers found him and a woman at around 9:37 p.m.; the woman suffered a non-life-threatening injury while the man died later at a hospital.

Authorities said the official cause and manner of the death will be determined later by the state medical examiner. No suspects have been named.

Police have requested that anyone with information about the information to call Detective N. Reese at (804) 646-4105 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stopper may also be used to anonymously report information.