Two injured, one critically, in shooting at Henrico apartment complex

A woman was wounded and a man critically injured in a double shooting at a Henrico County apartment complex Friday afternoon.

At 1:49 p.m. Friday, Henrico police received reports of a shooting in the 5000 block of Meadowlark Court, just southeast of the White Oak Village shopping center.

Responding officers found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital.

The crime scene being processed is within a breezeway at the apartments, police said.

Police urged anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.