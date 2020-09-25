Two injured, one critically, in shooting at Henrico apartment complex

A woman was wounded and a man critically injured in a double shooting at a Henrico County apartment complex Friday afternoon.
At 1:49 p.m. Friday, Henrico police received reports of a shooting in the 5000 block of Meadowlark Court, just southeast of the White Oak Village shopping center.
Responding officers found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital.
The crime scene being processed is within a breezeway at the apartments, police said.
Police urged anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
You can also submit anonymous tips by going to www.p3tips.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.