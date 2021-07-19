 Skip to main content
Two injured, one dead in shooting on Hull Street in Richmond
breaking top story

Two injured, one dead in shooting on Hull Street in Richmond

Police lights day

A shooting on Hull Street left one dead and two others injured Sunday evening, according to Richmond police.

At 5:41 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Hull Street, where they found men suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. One man died on the scene; another man was taken to a local hospital with injuries that aren't believed to be life-threatening.

A third person in his late teens drove himself to the hospital, police said. His wounds were not life-threatening, police

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at (804) 646-5324 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

