Two injured, one dead in shooting on Hull Street in Richmond

A shooting on Hull Street left one dead and two others injured Sunday evening, according to Richmond police.

At 5:41 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Hull Street, where they found men suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. One man died on the scene; another man was taken to a local hospital with injuries that aren't believed to be life-threatening.

A third person in his late teens drove himself to the hospital, police said. His wounds were not life-threatening, police

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at (804) 646-5324 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.