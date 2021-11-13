Two juveniles dead after four people are shot along Nine Mile Road on Friday night

Two boys are dead and two men are seriously injured after a shooting on Nine Mile Road in Richmond on Friday night.

Richmond police responded at approximately 7:31 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the 3000 block of Nine Mile Road, where officers located two adult males and two juvenile males with apparent gunshot wounds. All four victims were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Both boys succumb to their injuries at the hospital. The identities and ages of the victims were not released by police on Friday.

"I’m devastated by the tragedy that occurred this evening in our community, two young lives were lost and we extend our deepest sympathies to the families of the victims," Mayor Levar Stoney in said a news release on Friday. "We will bring those who perpetrated this horrible crime to justice, and we will strengthen our efforts to curb gun violence and address the root causes that lead to these senseless acts.”

Police chief Gerald M. Smith said in the same news release: “There is a vigorous investigation underway and detectives are working to collect the facts in this case. Gun violence leaves everyone traumatized and we must take a stand against violence together.”