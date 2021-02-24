 Skip to main content
Two juveniles injured, one fatally, in shooting in Chesterfield neighborhood
Two juveniles injured, one fatally, in shooting in Chesterfield neighborhood

Chesterfield County police are investigating a shooting in a neighborhood that left one juvenile dead and another injured.

About 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the vicinity of the 3900 block of Chippendale Drive, near Handel Court, after receiving a report of a shooting. The area is about a half-mile west of the intersection of Belmont Road and Chippenham Parkway.

Upon arrival, police discovered the body of a juvenile male; his identity was not immediately released. An additional juvenile victim was located nearby and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information should call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or contact Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or www.crimesolvers.net.

You can also submit anonymous tips by going to www.p3tips.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Solvers methods are anonymous.

