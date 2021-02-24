Two juveniles injured, one fatally, in shooting in Chesterfield neighborhood

Chesterfield County police are investigating a shooting in a neighborhood that left one juvenile dead and another injured.
About 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the vicinity of the 3900 block of Chippendale Drive, near Handel Court, after receiving a report of a shooting. The area is about a half-mile west of the intersection of Belmont Road and Chippenham Parkway.
Upon arrival, police discovered the body of a juvenile male; his identity was not immediately released. An additional juvenile victim was located nearby and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information should call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or contact Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or www.crimesolvers.net.
You can also submit anonymous tips by going to www.p3tips.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Solvers methods are anonymous.
Shawn Cox
Deputy News Editor
