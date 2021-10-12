Two killed in Richmond shooting Monday

Richmond police are investigating a shooting Monday night that left two dead. Police said they were called at 9:16 p.m. to the 1700 block of Lamb Avenue on the city's North Side for the report of a shooting.
Officers found an adult male who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene. A second adult male, suffering from a gunshot wound, was found nearby and taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries. The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.
Detectives believe these shootings are related and are investigating them as one incident. Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.
