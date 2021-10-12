Two killed in Richmond shooting Monday

Richmond police are investigating a shooting Monday night that left two dead. Police said they were called at 9:16 p.m. to the 1700 block of Lamb Avenue on the city's North Side for the report of a shooting.

Officers found an adult male who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene. A second adult male, suffering from a gunshot wound, was found nearby and taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries. The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.