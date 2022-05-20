Two killed in separate homicides in Henrico County on Thursday

Two people were killed - including a senior student-athlete at Henrico High School and a 24-year-old man - in separate shootings in Henrico County on Thursday.

Henrico High School Principal Karin Castillo-Rose confirmed in an email to students' families and staff that Diamond Brown-Mosby, a senior who played on the women's basketball team at school, has been killed.

"Diamond was a kind young woman and a talented student-athlete," Castillo-Rose said in the email. "Her loss will be felt on every walkway and classroom in our school."

She said that school counselors, psychologists, and school social workers were available for anyone who needs support throughout the school day.

Henrico police said on Friday they are investigating a fatal shooting that they believe occurred sometime before 4 p.m. Thursday in the Glenwood Farms community.

Henrico police said the juvenile victim was being driven to the hospital, when the driver stopped on Interstate 64 along the Shockoe Valley bridge where a Virginia State Police trooper and VDOT Safety Service Patrol were assisting another disabled motorist.

The trooper and VDOT employee rendered aid until the juvenile could be taken to the hospital, where they died, according to police.

Another juvenile has been charged with attempted robbery and murder in connection with the deadly shooting. They are in custody at the Henrico Juvenile Detention Home, police said. Police said they are prevented by state law from identifying juveniles.

Around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Henrico police responded to a separate incident that claimed the life of Deonte’ Deron Price, 24.

The shooting occurred in the area of the 3800 block of Delmont Steet, but when police arrived Price had already been taken to the hospital, where he died.

On scene, investigators found multiple cartridge casings, police said. Multiple parked vehicles had also been struck by gunfire.

The two homicides in the span of a few hours brings the county's homicide number total to eight so far this year. Last year, the county saw 25 lives cut short by violence.

Anyone with information about these shootings can use the "P3Tips" app or call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Anyone with information about the Glenwood Farms fatal incident may also contact Detective Seay at 804-501-7323.