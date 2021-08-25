Two killed in two-vehicle collision on I-64 in Louisa County

Two people were killed and another was injured Tuesday night when an SUV traveling on Interstate 64 struck a dump truck in Louisa County, state police.

The two victims, both adults, died at the scene of the 10:57 p.m. crash in the eastbound lanes of I-64 near the 133 mile marker. Their names were being withheld pending notification of relatives.

State police said their preliminary investigation reveals that a Honda SUV was heading east when it struck the rear of a 1990 GMC dump truck. The two occupants of the SUV, who were wearing seat belts, died of their injuries at the crash site.

The driver of the dump truck, a 51-year-old Fluvanna County man, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.