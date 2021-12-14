Two killed, one wounded in early morning domestic-related shooting at Chesterfield home

Two adults were killed and a third was wounded in an early morning shooting Tuesday that police said was domestic-related at a Chesterfield County home.

Officers responded about 2:05 a.m. to a reported shooting in the 7400 block of Barksbridge Road in a neighborhood off Belmont Road. Upon arrival, they found one person in the front yard with apparent gunshot wounds. Two more victims, both deceased, were located after officers made entry into the residence, police said.

The person found outside was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Chesterfield police are withholding the names of the deceased until their relatives can be notified.

Police declined to provide the circumstances of the shooting but indicated that all three shooting victims lived at the home and are related.