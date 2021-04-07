Two killed, teen injured in pair of shootings in Richmond's North Side

A woman and a man were killed and a teen was injured in a pair of shootings in Richmond’s North Side overnight.

Ashley Wilbert, who was in her 20s, was found at 11:53 p.m. Tuesday in an alley in the 600 block of Wickham Street.

She had been shot and was declared dead on the scene, according to Richmond police.

Less than five hours later, at 4:28 a.m. Wednesday, 18-year-old Vinshaun Johnson was found fatally shot in the roadway in the 500 block of Montvale Avenue.

A boy in his late teens, who also had been shot, was taken to a hospital with an injury that was not considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information about the Wickham Street shooting should call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at (804) 646-7715. Those with tips in the Montvale Avenue incident are asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at 646-3246.

Tips can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or using the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.