 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two men arrested after Richmond police say they were shot at; a detective suffered minor injuries
2 comments

Two men arrested after Richmond police say they were shot at; a detective suffered minor injuries

Only $5 for 5 months

Two men were arrested after Richmond police say there were shot at in Mosby Court early Friday morning.

A detective suffered minor injuries from broken glass, police said. He was treated at a local hospital and released.

At 12:45 a.m. Friday, officers were in the Mosby Court area when they heard random gunfire, police said in a release.

While they notified the Department of Emergency Communications, multiple shots were fired at detectives, who were in an unmarked vehicle at the intersection of Coalter and Littlepage streets, police said.

A man was killed and a woman injured in a shooting at the Oliver Crossing Apartments earlier Thursday evening.

Police stopped several vehicles and detained several people.

Jerad Wyche and Niggi Harris were charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Det. B. Plaskett at (804) 646-3185 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

2 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News