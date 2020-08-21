Two men arrested after Richmond police say they were shot at; a detective suffered minor injuries

Two men were arrested after Richmond police say there were shot at in Mosby Court early Friday morning.

A detective suffered minor injuries from broken glass, police said. He was treated at a local hospital and released.

At 12:45 a.m. Friday, officers were in the Mosby Court area when they heard random gunfire, police said in a release.

While they notified the Department of Emergency Communications, multiple shots were fired at detectives, who were in an unmarked vehicle at the intersection of Coalter and Littlepage streets, police said.

A man was killed and a woman injured in a shooting at the Oliver Crossing Apartments earlier Thursday evening.

Police stopped several vehicles and detained several people.

Jerad Wyche and Niggi Harris were charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Det. B. Plaskett at (804) 646-3185 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.