Two men arrested in connection with Richmond homicide earlier this month

Two man have been charged in connection with a South Richmond shooting that left one man dead and another injured.

Ceddrick L. Quarles and De’Kwon A. Davis have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Additional charges are pending, according to Richmond police.

Shortly before noon on Sept. 2, officers responded to the 2200 block of Halifax Avenue where they found Kyre E. Smith and another man, both of whom had been shot. The two men were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Smith died later at the hospital.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Detective J. Larry at (804) 646-5896 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.