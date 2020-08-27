Two men charged in connection with Richmond incidents related to civil unrest

Richmond police have arrested and charged two men with felonies for unrelated incidents connected to the recent civil unrest.

Nicholas R. Smith has been charged with discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of school property. Smith, according to online court records, lives in Altavista, which is about 2 1/2 hours from Richmond.

The incident occurred on July 26 in the 100 block of North Granby Street. Binford Middle School is about a block away on Floyd Avenue.

A video of the incident, which shows a armed man exiting a black truck and firing the weapon into the ground, was shared widely on social media. Police did not provide the time of the shooting, but the video was filmed at night. Students haven't been in the building since the school system closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lawrence E. West, of Richmond, is charged with malicious wounding in connection with an assault that occurred on August 14 in the 1700 block of Monument Avenue near the traffic circle at Monument and Allen avenues. The victim was treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone with additional information about these incidents is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or with the P3 smartphone app. Both methods are anonymous.