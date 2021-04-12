Two men found dead Sunday afternoon in Richmond

Two men died in separate incidents in Richmond on Sunday afternoon, one in the East End shortly after 1 p.m. and the other in South Side a couple of hours later.

At 1:10 p.m., officers were summoned to the 500 block of North 30th Street for a report of a person down. Arriving officers found a man down and unresponsive, suffering from an apparent wound. The police did not say what type of injury the man had.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives were investigating the death as a homicide and planned to release the identity of the victim following notification of his family.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

At about 3:25 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the 3400 block of Stockton Street in South Richmond for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found a man down and unresponsive, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives plan to release the identity of the victim following notification of his family.