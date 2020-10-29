Two men indicted in connection with 2018 shooting death in South Richmond

Two men have been indicted by a grand jury in a 2018 homicide in South Richmond.

Jovonta E. Rony and Javante Staten each face a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Rolando D. Williams Jr.

The 24-year-old was shot on Oct. 22, 2018, around 12:46 p.m. in the 400 block of Melmark Court. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Richmond police said.

The case was assigned to a former Major Crimes detective, who now works in a different unit within the department, police said.

“Detective Wigfall continues to work on his open Major Crimes cases. His perseverance and dedication over the past two years led to this significant development and hopefully justice for the family of Mr. Williams,” said Major Crimes Capt. James Laino.