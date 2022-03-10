Two men killed, another hospitalized after incident at Short Pump construction site involving power lines

Two men have died and another has been taken to the hospital after an incident involving power lines at a Short Pump construction site, according to Henrico County authorities.

First responders from Henrico police and fire were called to the scene at 8:16 a.m. Preliminary reports called it a fire around a home in the 4500 block of Bacova Club Court.

But once on scene first responders found three men, a statement from officials said. Two of the men were pronounced dead on the scene. The third man has been taken to the hospital.

"The incident is believed to have involved nearby powerlines which may have affected nearby homes," the statement read. "Power has since been restored to the area. However, Liesfeld Farms Dr. between Mason Glen Dr. and Charles Phillip Dr. will be closed for the next few hours as Henrico Fire and Henrico Police work alongside OSHA to determine the cause of the incident."

Investigators are currently working to notify next of kin.

This is a breaking story. Check back to Richmond.com for updates.