Two men killed in Richmond this week identified
Two men have been identified by Richmond police after they were shot and killed in separate shootings this week.

Christopher Barnes, 26, and Jashod Edwards, 30, have died, police said.

On Monday at 7:09 p.m., Richmond police responded to the 700 block of Richmond Highway, where they found Barnes. He died on the scene.

Anyone with information about his homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective N. Reese at (804) 646-0712 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

On Tuesday at 11:19 a.m., Edwards had been taken to VCU Medical Center, where he died from a gunshot wound. Detectives determined that the shooting took place in the 2300 block of Bethel Street, and he was driven to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

