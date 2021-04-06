Two men sentenced in $1.6 million federal fraud case involving Virginians

Two Georgia men who defrauded victims in Virginia and elsewhere of $1.6 million in a scheme involving carbon offset credits received their sentences Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge John A. Gibney Jr. sentenced Mark H. Loewen, 58, to three years in prison and Henry Alexander McLarty Sr., 76, to one month of intermittent confinement, 11 months of home confinement and five years of probation.

McLarty has already paid $1.2 million of the $1.6 million in restitution ordered by Gibney on Tuesday, according to court documents, his lawyer and the government.

In December, Loewen pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. McLarty pleaded guilty in July to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in the investment scheme that victimized seven people, including Virginians, older adults and at least one veteran.

Federal sentencing guidelines called for a prison term of 33 to 41 months for each defendant.

The government asked Loewen be sentenced to 41 months, and McLarty 33 months. Defense lawyers asked for terms of 33 months for Loewen, and two years of probation with six months home confinement for McLarty.