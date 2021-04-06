Two men sentenced in $1.6 million federal fraud case involving Virginians

Two Georgia men who defrauded victims in Virginia and elsewhere of $1.6 million in a scheme involving carbon offset credits received their sentences Tuesday.
U.S. District Judge John A. Gibney Jr. sentenced Mark H. Loewen, 58, to three years in prison and Henry Alexander McLarty Sr., 76, to one month of intermittent confinement, 11 months of home confinement and five years of probation.
McLarty has already paid $1.2 million of the $1.6 million in restitution ordered by Gibney on Tuesday, according to court documents, his lawyer and the government.
In December, Loewen pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. McLarty pleaded guilty in July to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in the investment scheme that victimized seven people, including Virginians, older adults and at least one veteran.
Federal sentencing guidelines called for a prison term of 33 to 41 months for each defendant.
The government asked Loewen be sentenced to 41 months, and McLarty 33 months. Defense lawyers asked for terms of 33 months for Loewen, and two years of probation with six months home confinement for McLarty.
Loewen was the president of Atlanta-based World Wide Carbon LLC, which purported to sell investments related to carbon offset credits for profit, according to authorities.
Court documents show that Loewen and co-conspirators misled investors regarding the company’s use of the investors’ money, the return on investment, and the risks of investments in carbon offset credits. The seven victims invested $1,749,990.
According to Loewen’s indictment, the California Air Resources Board created a “cap and trade” program to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The program is a market for the right to emit greenhouse gases that is limited by a cap that declines by 3% each year.
A greenhouse gas producer that creates less than its cap gets an allowance that can be sold as “carbon credits.” The credits can also be reduced by projects that reduce carbon emissions, called offsets.
In asking for a prison term for Loewen, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica D. Aber wrote in a sentencing memorandum that “the defendant ran a five-year fraud scheme that swindled seven victims out of $1.6 million dollars.”
“That is a serious, significant crime,” she wrote. “His crime caused misery to the victims who submitted impact statements.”
A veteran who lives on a fixed retirement income lost $100,000, and another victim who lost $100,000 experienced emotional trauma, Aber wrote.
